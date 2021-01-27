Loved 'Pitta Kathalu' Teaser? 5 Shruti Haasan Films To Watch As You Wait For The Anthology

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. In a career spanning a decade or so, Shruti has been a part of around 35 films. The elder daughter of stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti has proven her mettle as a singer as well. She will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix Telugu- anthology film Pitta Kathalu.

If you loved the Pitta Kathalu teaser, here are some of Shruti Haasan's movies we recommend you to add to your binge-list right away! Read on to check out some of the best Shruti Haasan's movies to watch as you await the release of Pitta Kathalu.

Gabbar Singh (Amazon Prime Video)

Credit: Still from Gabbar Singh

After making her debut in Tollywood with Prakash Kovelamudi’s Anaganaga O Dheerudu in 2011, Shruti starred in Venu Sriram’s Oh My Friend, which was an average fare at the box office. In both the films, she was paired alongside Siddharth. Finally, she scored a huge hit with the Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh in 2012. The film was a remake of the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg starring Salman Khan. In the Telugu film, she played the role of Bhagyalakshmi, a village girl, while in the original film, the role was played by Sonakshi Sinha. The film went on to become a major commercial success and brought Shruti Haasan into the mainstream spotlight, as she received offers to work in more films after this. Critics also praised her performance while she had created a massive fandom in the South as a result.

3 (Sony LIV)

Credit: Still from 3

The romantic- psychological thriller saw Dhanush and Shruti Haasan as the lead couple with Haasan playing the role of Janani and Dhanush playing Ram in the film. The film was directed and co-produced by Dhanush's spouse Aishwarya. Three follows Ram (Dhanush) and Janani (Shruti Haasan), two high school sweethearts who eventually get married. However, Janani is mystified when Ram commits suicide all of a sudden and she tries to find out the truth behind his death. Initially, Amala Paul was cast in the film but was soon replaced by Shruti Haasan due to scheduling conflicts.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film received criticism for its narration but was praised for the performance of its lead cast. It eventually won three Filmfare Awards - Best Actor and Best Male Playback Singer for Dhanush ("Why This Kolaveri Di") and Best Music Director for Anirudh Ravichander.

Balupu (Disney+Hotstar)

Credit: Shruti Haasan in Balupu (2013)

Shruti Haasan teamed up with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja for this commercial entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni. In the film, she played the role of Shruti, who has a habit of cheating gullible young men in the name of love. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in trendy outfits in the film. Apart from the heavily accessorised dresses, she wore simple yet elegant outfits during the entire length of the movie, and her equation with the protagonist also stood out. The film was a super-hit at the box office.

Yevadu (Disney+Hostar)

Credit: A still from Yevadu

In 2014, Shruti Haasan starred alongside actor Ram Charan in this Telugu action-thriller which also had Kajal Aggarwal in a cameo role. In the film, Haasan reportedly stole the show as she portrayed the role of Manju, the love interest of Charan. The Vamshi Paidipally directed-film also had Allu Arjun in a guest role. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success.

Race Gurram (Sony LIV)

The Surender Reddy directorial film had received acclaim from the audience and critics. The chemistry between Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan received a lot of love. Her role in this flick deserves mention, as it catapulted her as one of the top Telugu film actresses of her generation. Shruti played the role of Spandana, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Race Gurram went on to become the seventh highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

