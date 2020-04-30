Akshay Kumar Movies That Entered The 100-crore Club; From 'Airlift' To 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors of the Hindi film industry. The star is known for his non-stop releases at the box-office all across the year. From being a Khiladi to being a scientist, Akshay Kumar has impressed fans by essaying different characters on the silver screen.

In a career span of over three decades, Akshay Kumar has successfully managed to become a household name. The actor has given several hits to the film industry. Here is a list of a few movies of Akshay Kumar that belong to the 100-crore club and were much loved by the audiences.

Airlift

Airlift is a 2016 war zone drama movie helmed by Raja Krishna Menon. The movie features Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The plot of Airlift revolves around the real-life story of Ranjit Katyal, a Kuwait-based businessman, who helped to carry out the evacuation of 170,000 stranded Indians from Kuwait amid Saddam Hussein’s invasion. The movie reportedly earned 128 crores at the box office.

Housefull 3

Housefull 3 is the third instalment of the Housefull franchise. The action-comedy movie was released in the year 2016 and managed to earn Rs. 109 crores at the box-office. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri in primary roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a father who doesn’t want his daughters to get married for his own selfish reasons. Throughout the movie, all boyfriends of the daughters try to convince him.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a 2017 comedy-drama movie helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar can be seen essaying the lead role in the movie. The plot of this satirical comedy movie supports India’s government campaigns for improving sanitation conditions in India. The movie successfully garnered 135 crores at the box office

Rustom

Rustom is a 2016 crime thriller movie helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The movie is loosely based on the real-life case of K.M Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra. Rustom stars Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta in significant roles. The movie portrays how a naval officer returns home only to find out about his wife’s affair. The movie earned 127 crores at the box office.

Good Newwz

Good Newwz is a 2019 movie helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar. Good Newwz sees Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. The plot of Good Newwz is based on two couples with the same surnames pursuing in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple has been mixed with others. The movie earned around 310 crores worldwide.

