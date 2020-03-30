Netizens Slam Akshay Kumar's 'Canadian Citizen' Critics As Star Donates 25 Crore For India

Not just for signing films galore, delivering back-to-back hits or making it to world’s richest actors list, Akshay Kumar is also known for his helpful nature. The actor regularly makes headlines for his various donations, be it for the Armed Forces or during natural calamities. The Khiladi, once again, became a talking point after he donated Rs 25 crore to help India fight the worrisome COVID-19 situation.

Critics slammed

While celebrities and netizens went gaga over his generosity, one section in particular had a message to his critics. Akshay had last year broken his silence on his Canadian citizenship after his absence at the voting booths during general elections sparked questions. Since then, the Good Newwz star is always at the receiving end of trolls over his Canadian citizenship.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

However, as soon as the 52-year-old announced that he’d be making a Rs 25 crore donation to the PM CARES fund, initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some raised this point and hit out at the critics.

A journalist who had quipped if Akshay had voted in India or Canada after the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October 2019, got a barrage of tweets. One asked the journalist what contribution he had made to the country in this crisis, and another wrote how the ‘Canadian’ has previously even donated for the Assam and Bihar floods.

He just donated 25 crore.. what about you ? https://t.co/XWHzWfMTCi — shruti (@vyasshruti) March 29, 2020

Tripathi, that Canadian has donated 25 Crores to help India in this crisis. That Canadian donated 3 crores during Assam & Bihar floods. #AkshayKumar donated money on many other occasions. And you hiding your face in New York.? The only favour U did for India is.. when you left it https://t.co/ockqDmENHs — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) March 29, 2020

Akshay Kumar gets a lot of flak from woke Twitter. They constantly attack him for being a Canadian citizen. Well, we’d rather have Canadian citizens who help out at a time of crisis than fools who defile the Indian flag in the International media for a few hundred dollars. https://t.co/yaui3PeTHV — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 28, 2020

A netizen tweeted that it’s better to have Canadian citizens who help in the time of crisis over those who bring disrepute to the country on an international platform. A user had ‘mad respect’ for him, while others asked where the critics of his Canadian citizenship were at the moment.

#RatanTata's Tata trust has contributed ₹500 crores.



Akshay Kumar contributed ₹25 crores in #PMCARES



Many months ago everyone is trolling Akshay for his Canadian citizenship.



Where are they now? pic.twitter.com/27r4rdDtNb — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) March 28, 2020

Mad respect for Akshay Kumar! In this hour of need, he has pledged to donate a whopping ₹25 cr to the PM-CARES fund despite being a Canadian citizen. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 28, 2020

Akshay had announced in December that he has applied for an Indian passport. The actor had said at that time that he was hurt about being asked to prove his love for India all the time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay’s Sooryavanshi, set for release in March, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. The Namastey London star had a great 2019 with three Rs 200-crore hits. He has multiple films in his kitty now like Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.

