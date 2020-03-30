The Debate
Netizens Slam Akshay Kumar's 'Canadian Citizen' Critics As Star Donates 25 Crore For India

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar was hailed for his Rs 25 crore donation to the PM-CARES COVID-19 fund. Netizens slammed the critics and trolls of his 'Canadian citizenship'.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar hailed for Rs 25 crore donation, netizens slam 'Canadian citizenship' critics

Not just for signing films galore, delivering back-to-back hits or making it to world’s richest actors list, Akshay Kumar is also known for his helpful nature. The actor regularly makes headlines for his various donations, be it for the Armed Forces or during natural calamities. The Khiladi, once again, became a talking point after he donated Rs 25 crore to help India fight the worrisome COVID-19 situation.

READ: Akshay Kumar's Movie 'Hera Pheri' Was A Turning Point In His Life; Check Some More Trivia

Critics slammed 

While celebrities and netizens went gaga over his generosity, one section in particular had a message to his critics. Akshay had last year broken his silence on his Canadian citizenship after his absence at the voting booths during general elections sparked questions. Since then, the Good Newwz star is always at the receiving end of trolls over his Canadian citizenship.

However, as soon as the 52-year-old announced that he’d be making a Rs 25 crore donation to the PM CARES fund, initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some raised this point and hit out at the critics. 

A journalist who had quipped if Akshay had voted in India or Canada after the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October 2019, got a barrage of tweets. One asked the journalist what contribution he had made to the country in this crisis, and another wrote how the ‘Canadian’ has previously even donated for the Assam and Bihar floods.

READ:Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna To Hospital, Latter Says 'don't Be Alarmed'; Watch

A netizen tweeted that it’s better to have Canadian citizens who help in the time of crisis over those who bring disrepute to the country on an international platform. A user had ‘mad respect’ for him, while others asked where the critics of his Canadian citizenship were at the moment. 

READ:Twinkle Khanna Says,'the Man Makes Me Proud' As Akshay Donates Rs 25 Cr For 'PM CARES'

Akshay had announced in December that he has applied for an Indian passport. The actor had said at that time that he was hurt about being asked to prove his love for India all the time. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay’s Sooryavanshi, set for release in March, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. The Namastey London star had a great 2019 with three Rs 200-crore hits. He has multiple films in his kitty now like Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.

READ:Akshay Kumar: Have Applied For Indian Passport; Hurts When I’m Asked To Prove I’m Indian

 

 

 

First Published:



