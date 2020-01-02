Did You Know Akshay Kumar Was Supposed To Clash With Aamir Khan For This 90s Flick?

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey is set to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha this year on Christmas. But what many of us don't know is that Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were supposed to clash against each other for the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar as well. Apparently, the time when Aamir Khan was an established actor and Akshay was only two films old, Akshay had auditioned for the role that was later portrayed by Deepak Tijori in the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Now with both of their movies releasing at the same date this year, the audience will decide which of the two superstar movies pitted against each other will set the box office on fire. Take a look at the time when Akshay auditioned for this film:

Akshay Kumar and his Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar stint

Aamir Khan's movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar which was released in 1992 had Deepak Tijori as the main antagonist of the film. In an interview with a leading daily, the Khiladi Kumar revealed that he had actually auditioned for the part of Deepak Tijori's character. Akshay also mentioned that the screen test he gave was rejected as the casting people didn't like it, so they removed him. At the same time, Akshay's movie Khiladi was supposed to release a month after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. At that time, Akshay had two releases Saugandh and Dancer while Aamir Khan was already a star after his successful releases including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Raakh, Dil, and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. However, today Akshay Kumar is one of the top Bollywood actors and is known for making films usually with social messages, and many of them have entered the ₹ 100 crore club.

Upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar

The actor is all set to rule Bollywood in the year 2020 with four releases. This includes Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Durgavati, and Bachchan Pandey. Akshay Kumar's latest movie Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, is doing well at the box office.

