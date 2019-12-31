Katrina Kaif’s Role In The Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' Revealed; Check Out

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be coming together again for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. This will be the fourth instalment in Shetty's Police Universe and Akshay will be reprising the titular role in the film. Fans are excited to see the duo of Akshay and Katrina coming together on the silver screen.

Katrina Kaif’s role in Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty recently appeared on No Filter Neha where he revealed details about Katrina Kaif’s role in his next film, Sooryavanshi. He revealed that Katrina Kaif will be playing the role of a doctor in the action flick. He also compared Katrina to a quiz master and said that she is constantly asking him many questions. He also hilariously revealed that he “switches off” after a while.

Rohit Shetty also said that he always makes sure to set the bar high in his films. He also said that ever since he has donned the hat of a producer, he realised that he would have incurred huge losses if any of his films did not cross the ₹150 crore mark. He also said that many people always associate him with commercial, masala entertainers. He said that many say he is a “money-spinner”.

Rohit Shetty also revealed that when he is in the business of making films, he aims to please the audience. He also said that when one works with him, they should always know that he can change anything at any time. He also said that due to the same, his team is “always on their toes”.

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi will also see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif recreating the iconic song, Tip Tip Barsa. Akshay Kumar’s character was introduced towards the end of the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. He will be playing the role of the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film is slated for a March 2020 release.

