Akshay Kumar Appreciates A Talented Fan For His Brilliant Artwork; See Pic

Art is one of the most beautiful and creative forms of expression. Recently, Akshay Kumar acknowledged one of his most talented fans, who was spotted drawing a likeness of the actor by the roadside. Check out the artist and his amazing drawing below.

Akshay Kumar applauds one of his fans for his amazing art

That’s amazing, truly talented...God bless him. Thank you so much for sharing 🙏🏻 #grateful https://t.co/XlWd8Cp6qT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2020

Above is the message that Akshay Kumar tweeted recently. The actor was amazed by the fan's brilliant art and he stated that the man was truly talented. He also thanked the Twitter user who had originally shared the news about this talented artist.

The original tweet revealed that the skilled artist's name was Radhe, who was a neighbourhood watchman. The user (who shared the picture) said that he first saw Radhe late one night and was curious about what the man was doing.

When the Twitter user got close to Radhe, he realized that the man was a talented artist who was drawing a stunning likeness of Akshay Kumar with just a pencil. The user immediately took a photo of the artist and shared it on Twitter while tagging Akshay Kumar. Amazingly, the Khiladi actor took notice and he retweeted Radhe's artwork on his own social media page.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the upcoming cop action film, Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi will be the fourth entry into Rohit Shetty's massively popular police cinematic universe, which includes films such as Singham and Simba. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film will also star Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh and Niharica Raizada in prominent roles.

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also make a cameo appearance in the film as DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao respectively. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is set to release on March 27, 2020. Fans are also excited, as Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen on screen together after a very long time.

