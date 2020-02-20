Sara Ali Khan To Play Double Role To Romance Akshay Kumar & Dhanush In 'Atrangi Re'?

Anand L Rai's new project- Atrangi Re is making a lot of noise. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. However, there are some media reports suggesting that Akshay Kumar will not really play the lead, but will instead have a cameo in the comedy-romantic-drama. And now, according to the latest report, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a double role in Atrangi Re. Read on for more details.

A double dose of drama for Sara Ali Khan

According to the latest report, Atrangi Re will entail a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai. The movie will see Sara Ali Khan romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush both, but will be set to different eras. The same report also suggests that the Atrangi Re's storyline is a new plot to Anand L Rai too, as the director has not attempted to portray such a love story before.

Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan's double role will reportedly showcase the diverse sides of the actor. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush’s characters too will have a special trait that separates them from rest of the cast. The same report suggests that all three stars will be seen in a new avatar altogether.

Meanwhile, the makers of Atrangi Re recently unveiled a teaser video. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles and shared the teaser. Fans in huge numbers showered excitement to watch the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood with Sara Ali Khan on screen together.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... Presenting the principal cast of Aanand L Rai's new film #AtrangiRe... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... Music by AR Rahman... Written by Himanshu Sharma... Filming starts on 1 March 2020... Four first looks: pic.twitter.com/bT7GK3ACwP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

