Taapsee Pannu And Akshay Kumar's Films That Were A Treat To Watch!

Taapsee Pannu is known for her unconventional choices in terms of movies. Similarly, Akshay Kumar over the years has also experimented with his film choices. The two actors have been a part of a few exciting projects like Baby and Naam Shabana. Check out their other films together.

Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar films together

Baby

The action thriller film Baby was directed by Neeraj Pandey. The cast of the film included Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu along with Anupam Kher and Rana Daggubatti. The film is based on an elite team of Indian Intelligence system who strive to detect and eliminate terrorists. Akshay Kumar as Ajay leads the team to destroy one such potentially lethal operation.

Naam Shabana

The movie Naam Shabana is said to be the prequel of the film Baby. The movie Naam Shabana released in 2017 starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpai and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The storyline of the film is about a girl Shabana (Taapsee Pannu) who’s boyfriend gets killed by a gangster. She later gets an offer from the intelligence agency and joins it to take revenge from those who killed her boyfriend. This superhit mystery crime movie was directed by Shivam Nair.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal was the story about a group of scientists of ISRO who are in a constant battle with their personal and professional lives and work tirelessly towards one goal, Mars Orbiter Mission. The film was directed by Jagan Shakti and even won several awards for the same. Akshay Kumar played the role of Rakesh Dhawan who was heading the mission. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, played the role of a space scientist. The film was a super hit at the box office and was even appreciated by the critics.

