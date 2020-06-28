Akshay Kumar And Anupam Kher's Movies Together That Are A Must-watch

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in the industry today. He entered the Bollywood industry with Kishore Vyas’s Saugandh (1991), alongside Raakhee and Shantipriya, and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent almost three decades in the industry, Akshay Kumar has worked with many great actors as his co-stars. Here are some movies where Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher appeared together. Read ahead to know more-

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher movies

Sainik (1993)

Sainik is an action romance drama movie that is a Sikander Bharti directorial. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Ashwini Bhave, and Farheen as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Lieutenant Suraj Dutt who successfully foils illegal arms dealing plans on the border. He soon comes on leave from his work and goes to meet his sister Mini where he comes across Alka.

Jaan-E-Mann: Let’s Fall in Love Again (2006)

Jaan-E-Mann: Let’s Fall in Love Again is a drama-musical romantic movie that is a Shirish Kunder directorial. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, and Salman Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a love triangle between Agastya, Suhaan and Piya.

Special 26 (2013)

Special 26 is a crime thriller drama movie that is a Neeraj Panday directorial. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, and Jimmy Shergill as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a gang of con-men who rob prominent rich businessmen and politicians by posing as C.B.I and income tax officers.

Baby (2015)

Baby is an action thriller movie that is a Neeraj Panday directorial. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Taapsee Pannu, and Rana Daggubati as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an elite counter-intelligence unit that learns of a plot, masterminded by a maniacal madman. With the clock ticking, it's up to them to track the terrorists' international tentacles and prevent them from striking at the heart of India.

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is a comedy-drama movie that is a Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sudhir Pandey as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet in their home. To win back her love and respect, he heads out on a journey to fight against the backward society.

