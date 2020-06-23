Huma Qureshi Roped In For Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Film 'Bell Bottom'? Know Details

Akshay Kumar has been gearing up for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. According to a news portal’s report, Huma Qureshi is now welcomed on-board by the cast of Bell Bottom. The actor would be reportedly seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

According to the news portal’s report, Huma Qureshi has been finalised to play a key character, in addition to the female lead which would be played by Vaani Kapoor. Bell Bottom would be the second collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. They first starred in Jolly LLB 2.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s. While sharing his first look from the film last year, Akshay Kumar had claimed that Bell Bottom will be a “roller-coaster” ride. The film is expected to release by early 2021. This periodic drama will be directed by Ranjit Tiwary. The poster has Akshay donning a pastel brown blazer along with quirky sunglasses and big moustache and looks intriguing. See Akshay Kumar’s first look from Bell Bottom here:

Earlier, Akshay Kumar held a script reading session with the makers of Bell Bottom. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a picture of their video chat, adding that the meeting took place early at 6 am. Several others were also a part of this early morning meeting with Akshay Kumar.

The producers of Bell Bottom, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani were all smiles in the picture. Additionally, Bell Bottom writers Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora were also present on the call with Akshay Kumar.

On the work front

Huma Qureshi was last seen in the Netflix series Leila which also starred Vijay Verma. Leila follows a near-future world where an oppressive regime segregates society. One woman skirts the system to search for the daughter taken from her years ago. Huma Qureshi also made a cameo appearance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu. Ghoomketu was premiered on Zee5 instead of theatres due to the pandemic outbreak.

The Badlapur actor will be seen next in Zack Snyder's American thriller film Army Of The Dead along with actors Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and others. Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of Geeta in this Netflix film originally touted as a sequel to Snyder's Dawn Of The Dead. The plot revolves around a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The film is reportedly going to be available on the OTT platform in the winter of 2020.

