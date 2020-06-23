Akshay Kumar Lauds Fan For Creating 'Kesari' Artwork, Reveals His Favourite Dialogues

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a post on social media and appreciated the beautiful painting made by a little fan on social media. The painting included Akshay Kumar in his attire from Kesari along with his fellow companions. Along with the drawing, a few dialogues from the film were also mentioned. Akshay who was touched by the beautiful gesture, thanked her for the love and also mentioned that these dialogues are also among his favourite ones from the film.

Akshay Kumar praises a drawing by a little fan

One of the micro-blogging users shared a painting where the user wrote that a little girl Samiksha had made the drawing, especially for the actor. The user further hailed the actor for his skills and wrote that his captivating charm has increased his fan list which not includes children, but even elderly people as well. Overwhelmed to receive such words of appreciation and kindness, the Housefull actor was quick enough to respond and thank the user.

The drawing showed Akshay Kumar who played the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh in the film Kesari, leading his troop. Along with the drawing, a famous dialogue from the film “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari,” also inscribed on it. In response to drawing, Akshay praised the drawing by Samiksha and called it “great work.” E even mentioned that this dialogue from the film is his favourite as well.

Great work Samiksha! Those are my favourite dialogues as well 😁 Keep it up. Love and prayers always ♥️ https://t.co/9TAvTA8oCF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

The historical action-war drama revolves around Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay), a soldier in the British Indian Army, leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. However, what unfolds is the greatest last stand wars of all time. The story follows the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has quite a few films lined up for release in the coming months. The release of his mega-budget film Sooryavanshi has been stalled due to the pandemic and is expected to hit the theatres once the lockdown is lifted. His comedy-drama film Laxmmi Bomb will release on an OTT platform due to such unprecedented times. He will also be seen in a film based on the life of the great ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

