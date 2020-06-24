Akshay Kumar & Sonakshi Sinha's 'Holiday': Making Of 'Tu Hi To Hai' Song

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's Tu Hi Toh Hai is the very first song from the movie, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. The lyrics of the song is penned by Irshad Kamil, who is also popular for singing songs from movies like Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Love Aaj Kal. The lyrics of the song is about the idea of romance. The song is sung by Benny Dayal and the music is composed by Pritam and it has crossed over a whopping 11 million views on YouTube.

The music video features lead actors Akshay Kumar chasing after Sonakshi Sinha and trying to impress. Sonakshi Sinha is seen playing boxing and various other sports including Rugby, Tennis, and Volleyball. Read on to know more about the making of the song:

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's 'Tu Hi To Hai': Making of the song

Choreographer Shobi Paulraj said that he wanted to have fun and romantic elements in the music video. Director A. R. Murugadoss shared that they wanted to showcase young and energetic romance in the music video. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah revealed that Akshay Kumar's dance style was very unique and different.

Sonakshi Sinha appreciated Kumar's dance and described it as phenomenal and she was surprised to see him dance in a different and energetic style. Shobi shared that Akshay Kumar takes only one or two takes to film a sequence and appreciated Sonakshi Sinha. She revealed that it is one of her favourite songs.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty aka Holiday, which got released in the year 2014, is directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The action-thriller movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead role opposite Sonakshi Sinha. Freddy Daruwala essayed the role of an antagonist in the movie. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Virat Bakshi, Captain in DIA, and a soldier while Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Saiba Thapar. The movie was declared a hit at the box office. The film is widely appreciated for its songs including Shaayraana, Blame The Night, Tu Hi To Hai, and several others.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz and he has several upcoming projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in Laxxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen making a special appearance in Ghoomketu. She will next be seen in Sunderben Jetha Madharparya's Bhuj: The Pride of India.

