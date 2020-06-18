Twitter Thread Shows Striking Similarities Between Akshay Kumar & Spongebob; Check Out

A post on Twitter that depicts a meme of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar from the popular comedy flick Heri Pheri striking a resemblance with the cartoon SpongeBob has sparked humour on the internet. Shared on June 17 by the user named Priyanka, the series of memes depicts stills of the actor from several of his movies over the years, for which, similar pictures of SpongeBob alongside him portraying similar expression and gestures have made the thread harder to ignore or forget.

With over 1.4k likes, the Twitter users have been stunned by the illustrations as the cartoon character matches the actors’ looks beyond description. In one of the stills, Akshay Kumar can be seen reading a file with his glasses on, giving serious expression clad in the grey-blue shirt for which there is a similar meme of SpongeBob.

In another photo, he can be seen wearing his shades in the uniform of the armed forces saluting while a similar-looking SpongeBob was illustrated beside the photo with a broad grin on his face. In another, he can be seen with his red boxing gloves on and in the next meme that follows, the actor is seen riding a bicycle, which the SpongeBob perfectly imitates. Several such popular shots played by the actor in some of the hit movies can be seen replicated with the cartoon character.

Akshay Kumar as spongebob: A Thread pic.twitter.com/wVGkMdWt2w — Priyanka (@theblissfulside) June 17, 2020

Netizens confused if Akshay is Spongebob

“This is like the most accurate one haha,” wrote a user. “Akshay - Sponge bob Paresh Rawal - Patrick Sunil Shetty - Squidward Tentacles,” wrote another. “And till date the best comparison thread I have seen,” wrote the third, while making a laughter emoticon. Users have been rendered shocked at how much the actor looked similar to the cartoon character as they poured hearts, claps, and other emoticons. Some even said that this was the best ever comparison that they had witnessed on social media so far.

Bas iska bhi mil jaye, complete ho jayega mera life 😌💯 pic.twitter.com/QqgMLPoiXi — Nilesh (@skodoskxx) June 17, 2020

Now I’m imagining Spongebob saying, “Kyu thaak rahe ho” — s (@doughnutcult) June 17, 2020

This is the best thread ever! — Chandreyi Sharma (@Miss_Frodo) June 18, 2020

Hahahha nice. I’ll try this one too 😂 — Priyanka (@theblissfulside) June 17, 2020

