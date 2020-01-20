Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' Enters The 200 Crore Club

It has been three weeks since Good Newwz has been in the theatres and the film’s box office collection is soaring higher. The Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer have received rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike and the word of mouth is definitely translating into numbers despite two big releases in the past weeek which included Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak.

Box Office collection of Good Newwz:

Akshay Kumar starrer film Good Newwz has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office on its 24th day. Also, according to reports, the film has collected Rs 310.88 crore worldwide. The comedy flick, which hit the theatres on December 27, 2019, has become the second film of Akshay Kumar to enter the Rs 200 club in 2019 followed by Mission Mangal.

Good Newwz is just a step away from surpassing Mission Mangal's box office collection of Rs 202.98 crore. According to Box Office India, Good Newwz's total domestic box office collections is estimated at Rs 201.14 crore. Within a day, the movie is expected to emerge as the fifth-highest grosser of 2019 after War (Rs 317.91 ), Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24), Uri: The Surgical strike (Rs 245.36 crore) and Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore).

According to box office India collection, Good Newwz saw an opening day collection of Rs 17.56 crore. By the end of the first weekend, the film had already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at Rs 65.99 crore. In its first week, the film's earning touched Rs 127.9 crore.

#GoodNewwz benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 13

₹ 200 cr: Day 24#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Good Newwz is about two couples trying to get pregnant through In vitro fertilisation method. Things change when two doctors goof up their IVF process. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

