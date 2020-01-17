Akshay Kumar Shares Funny Post To Wish Wife Twinkle Khanna A Happy Anniversary | See Pic

It is common to see celebrities uploading some pictures and videos that express their affection and love towards their partner. Such posts just take over social media as the fans cannot restrain themselves from pouring the love for these stars. Similarly, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the ones of those celebrity couples who are adored by their fans. Akshay recently shared a “Happy Anniversary” post for his wife Twinkle Khanna. The couple is celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary and Akshay has shown the fans how a husband can troll their wives in a fun but adorable way. Read more about Akshay Kumar’s post for Twinkle Khanna.

Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see 😜

All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/godUSCKs0h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2020

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna on social media

Akshay took to his Twitter account to share a picture of him and Khanna. Akshay had some makeup on his face which looks like a monster. He also humorously captioned the picture with “visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like”. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are known for being a fun-loving couple. They often play pranks on each other, but Khanna surely has the top spot in the prank game. But it looks like Akshay won this round with his latest Twitter post.

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

