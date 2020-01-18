The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Good Newwz' Almost Hits The ₹200 Crore Mark

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer almost hits the ₹200 mark in terms of Box Office collection. Read more to know about the box office collection

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Its been three weeks since Good Newwz has been in the theatres and the film’s Box Office collection has been going extremely strong. It is not only the film that has been in the talk because of the power of good word of mouth. It looks like the word of mouth is translating into numbers even when there are two huge movies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak already in the theatres which surely affect the film’s Box Office collection.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has collected ₹197.10 Crores at the domestic Box Office in just three weeks of its release and then ₹200 crores benchmark seems doable currently.  

Also Read | Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar's Popular Character As 'Ajay' In Their Films

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Promote 'eating Clean', Share 'What's In Your Dabba' Recipes

Good Newwz box office collection

Worldwide, the film has been a prominent piece of work in the industry that has managed to get a total business of the film around ₹74 crores. That means adding the worldwide collection to the national one makes it stand a total of ₹306.58 crores in terms of Box Office collection.

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz to cross the overseas total of Salman Khan’s 2019 blockbuster, Bharat i.e. ₹75.99 crores. If the film manages to stick to such an amazing collection, then its worldwide total might just take over the collection of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again i.e ₹ 310.67 crores.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares Funny Post To Wish Wife Twinkle Khanna A Happy Anniversary | See Pic

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Makes Fans Go Berserk After Asking Akshay Kumar To Play Cricket With Him

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TWO CONVICTED IN GANGRAPE
AMIT SHAH GETS A UNIQUE GIFT
RELIEVED MIRZA REACTS TO TITLE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
RAUT TAKEN AWAY BY BELGAUM POLICE
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI