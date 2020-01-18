Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Good Newwz' Almost Hits The ₹200 Crore Mark

Its been three weeks since Good Newwz has been in the theatres and the film’s Box Office collection has been going extremely strong. It is not only the film that has been in the talk because of the power of good word of mouth. It looks like the word of mouth is translating into numbers even when there are two huge movies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak already in the theatres which surely affect the film’s Box Office collection.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has collected ₹197.10 Crores at the domestic Box Office in just three weeks of its release and then ₹200 crores benchmark seems doable currently.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar's Popular Character As 'Ajay' In Their Films

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Promote 'eating Clean', Share 'What's In Your Dabba' Recipes

#GoodNewwz biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 127.90 cr

Week 2: ₹ 53.46 cr

Week 3: ₹ 15.74 cr

Total: ₹ 197.10 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020

Good Newwz box office collection

Worldwide, the film has been a prominent piece of work in the industry that has managed to get a total business of the film around ₹74 crores. That means adding the worldwide collection to the national one makes it stand a total of ₹306.58 crores in terms of Box Office collection.

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz to cross the overseas total of Salman Khan’s 2019 blockbuster, Bharat i.e. ₹75.99 crores. If the film manages to stick to such an amazing collection, then its worldwide total might just take over the collection of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again i.e ₹ 310.67 crores.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares Funny Post To Wish Wife Twinkle Khanna A Happy Anniversary | See Pic

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Makes Fans Go Berserk After Asking Akshay Kumar To Play Cricket With Him

#GoodNewwz is marching towards double century... Got slight boost due to partial holidays [Tue and Wed]... Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 197.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.