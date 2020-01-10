'Good Newwz' To Overtake '2.0' As The Third Highest-grossing Film Of Akshay Kumar

It has been 3 weeks since the movie Good Newwz released. Since no movie released last Friday, Good Newwz made its mark. The movie is doing well at the box office and has earned about ₹181.36 crores in the two weeks it has been in the theatres. Good Newwz has turned out to be the fourth highest-grossing film of all time for Akshay Kumar. The movie is in a race to overtake the business done by Akshay’s 2.0, which had earned ₹188 crores in its theatrical run. Analysts believe that Good Newwz will overtake 2.0 in a matter of time. It seems tough, as on January 10, 2020, movies like Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released and have left very little screen time for the movie Good Newwz.

#GoodNewwz biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 127.90 cr

Week 2: ₹ 53.46 cr

Total: ₹ 181.36 cr#India biz.

SUPERHIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2020

Read Also| 'Good Newwz' Box Office Update Day 14: Akshay- Kareena Starrer Is On A Dream Run

Here's the list of Akshay Kumar's top grossers that stand in the way of Good Newwz

Housefull 4 - ₹206 crores nett

Mission Mangal - ₹202.06 crores nett

2.0 – ₹188 crores nett

Good Newwz - ₹181.36 crore nett*

Read Also| 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collections: Akshay-Kareena Starrer Inch Towards 200 Crores

After the success of the movie, director Raj Mehta is on cloud nine and is enjoying the success of the film. He said that the success of the movie is like a dream come true. He also said that it was his first film that crossed ₹100 crores and it is like the thing he always wanted. He also added that the production team, the cast, and everyone related to Good Newwz was on point for him. Raj also expressed that the film's light-hearted nature was enjoyed by people and, for him, the audience enjoying the film was a success.

Read Also| 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: The Akshay- Kareena Starrer Stands Strong On Day 13

Read Also| 'Good Newwz' Scores Big In Its Second Weekend; Check Out Box Office Collection

Image courtesy: Diljit Dosanjh Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.