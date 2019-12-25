Kareena Kapoor Recalls The '3 Idiots' Experience As It Completes 10 Years In The Industry

Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots continues to rule the hearts of Bollywood fans and especially students for the inspiring content that the film dealt with. Loosely adapted from writer Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, the movie completed 10 years in the film industry on December 25 this year. Kareena Kapoor portrayed the role of Pia Sahastrabuddhe, a capable medical student who goes against the grain and manages to convince her father to change his preconceived notions of education. The actor looked back at the iconic film and proudly stated that 3 Idiots marked the beginning of films with substance, soul, and emotions.

The coming of age comedy-drama marked a milestone in the careers of all those who had been a part of the team and Kareena Kapoor is no exception. The actor recalled memories of the shoot of the film and claimed that the movie had been a product of director Rajkumar Hirani's brilliance and his vision. The emotional undertones in funny situations and the dialogues are totally relatable among the students even today as the film continues to be relevant years after its release. Kareena recalled that the quirky characters, memorable scenes, hilarious dialogues, and amazing songs from 3 Idiots had made an instant connection with the audience and that it was the story of the film which inspires audiences to become better versions of themselves every day.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's onscreen collaboration

Kareena Kapoor also spoke about the fun experience of shooting with the crew and she called it one of the nicest filming experiences that she has had to date. The movie marked the first on-screen collaboration of actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The duo will be seen together again in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is currently being filmed across various locations in India. Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the role of Aamir Khan's character's love interest in the Bollywood remake of the 1994 American comedy film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni will be jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Christmas 2020.

