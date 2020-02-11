Akshay Kumar's Most Hilarious Moments On Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show might be getting new guests in each episode, but it seems that one of its most favourite guests is Akshay Kumar. Akshay visits The Kapil Sharma Show before every movie for its promotions. All the episodes with Akshay show the cast and crew having a gala time with the actor.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Feature In A Viral Jaani Dushman & Avengers Mash-up Meme

Here are some memorable moments of Akshay on The Kapil Sharma Show

When Akshay Kumar kept an early morning shoot

Akshay Kumar visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of the movie Housefull 4. The actor, because of his early morning habits, had asked Kapil to keep an early morning shoot. Kapil and the crew seemed to be sleepy. Many jokes were made on the fact that there was an early shoot. Akshay even made Kapil do a Sooryanamaskar as he joked that that day they didn't have to do one as the sun itself welcomed them.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Was Unsure If She Could Do 'Atrangi Re' Opposite Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

When Akshay Kumar made jokes on the acts

When Akshay came to promote Good Newwz, Kapil was celebrating 100 episodes of the season. Akshay then brought every cast member of the show, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarthy, and Chandan Prabhakar. He then made fun of everyone. He called out Krushna hilariously and asked him how much money would he even want even after he sucked the money out of the channel.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Reveals What It's Like To Fill Akshay Kumar's Shoes In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Pips Deepika Padukone In Celeb Brand Ranking; Aamir Khan Suffers Drop

Akshay Kumar prosecutes Dr. Mashoor Gulati

Akshay played the role of his character Jolly on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when he came for the movie Jolly LLB 2's promotions. Sunil Grover, who was then a part of the show, was in his character Dr. Mashoor Gulati's attire. Akshay then played along with the act and made the audience roll with laughter. He tore open Sunil's clothes and even pulled out his wigs.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, And Other Actors Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Image Courtesy: Kapil Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.