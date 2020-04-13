Akshay Kumar's Funny Scenes From 'Housefull 4' Are Unmissable; Check It Out

Akshay Kumar is fondly known as Khiladi in Bollywood for his action-packed roles. But his hilarious acting in comedy movies is also appreciated by the audience. His acting in some of the comedy movies like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Housefull franchise is unmissable.

Housefull 4 released in 2019 directed by Farhad Samji stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Harry and Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh is a laughter riot. Here are some of his funniest scenes from the movie that sets him apart as the king of comedy.

Akshay Kumar's comic scenes from Housefull 4

Being a little forgetful

Akshay Kumar plays Harry who is the reincarnation of Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh. He is the first one to find out about their past has to get his brothers to remember their past life. But the only problem is that he is a little forgetful. Loud noises make him forget his present and that gets him in some trouble throughout the movie. His expression on forgetting things is quite hilarious.

This little misunderstanding

When Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh played by Akshay Kumar, reaches Sitamgarh he meets king Maharaj Surya Singh Rana. He is looking for suitable grooms for his three daughters. Rajkumar Bala presents himself as one of the suitors and comes bearing gifts. While the entire interaction is pretty funny, when the king asks him to disperse, his response was epic.

His swordsmanship

In one of the scenes where Akshay Kumar has to show his swordsmanship by fighting Bobby Deol. He is challenged to a duel by Rajkumari Madhu, played by Kriti Sanon, he tries to put off fighting by saying that he doesn’t fight women. She then informs him that she wants him to fight their bodyguard, Dharamputra, played by Bobby Deol. Dharamputra breaks Rajkumar Bala’s sword in one blow to which Rajkumar Bala declares that the duel is over.

The confusion

The three brothers Harry, Max and Roy played by Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Ritesh Deshmukh respectively fall in love with three beautiful women Pooja, Kriti and Neha played by Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda. When Akshay Kumar is reminded of his royal past by Akhri Pasta, he finds out that they have fallen in love with the wrong women. His attempt to make his brothers realised their pairs is super chaotic and downright hysterical.

Intense fighting sequence

Akshay Kumar’s character Harry realises that they have been reincarnated to avenge their deaths. Their enemy in the past life Suryabhan who has reincarnated as Michael Bhai wants them dead again. Akshay Kumar’s backside gets injured in the fighting sequence and Ritesh Deshmukh tries to relieve him of his pain by pulling the knife out. Watching Akshay Kumar wince in pain, he promptly puts it back where he found it.

