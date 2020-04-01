The Debate
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Donated To PM-Cares Fund

Bollywood News

Celebs like Akshay Kumar are also providing to be heroes by contributing huge amount to Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund and to the Chief Minister relief fund.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

After the outbreak of COVID-19, several Bollywood celebs have come forward to provide a helping hand for those on the frontlines, and also for daily wage workers who are affected by the lockdown. Recently, a lot of celebrities donated a huge amount to the PM-CARES fund. The workers who are dependent on daily wages have been affected majorly due to the shutdown of several industries. To know which celebrities have helped with their contribution, continue reading.

Also Read: FWICE Releases Statement On Assistance To Bollywood's Daily Wage Workers; Package Coming

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar poured out his heart as well as his help to support the nation in this time of need. The actor contributed ₹25 Crores for the well-being of the country. Akshay has contributed a large amount to help keep daily wage workers afloat.

Bhushan Kumar

The Managing director of T-Series has also contributed to the fund. He took Twitter to announce that he donated ₹1 Crore in the hour of need.

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif: Celebs And Their Doppelgangers In Bollywood

Varun Dhawan

The Kalank actor Varun Dhawan contributed ₹30 lakhs to the PM Care fund. He wrote on Twitter that we will overcome this.

Kartik Aryan

After the video of Kartik went viral related to staying home during this hard time, he is again in the headlines for supporting the cause and for contributing ₹1 crore to the PM-Cares fund.

Also Read: Work From Home Fashion Tips And Inspiration To Take From Bollywood Celebrities

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma also shared and contributed ₹50 lakhs to the PM Fund. He has also been spreading awareness about social distancing. His social media handle can be seen with such pictures and videos of him spreading awareness about social distancing.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao took twitter to make public that has contributed for the fun. Check out the tweet below.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has tweeted that she and her husband, captain of Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli are pledging to contribute to PM fund and the Chief Minister’s fund.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda also took Twitter to announce that he is contributing and providing the support though the actor has not disclosed the amount he contributed. Randeep Hooda said that every penny counts in a time this.

Also Read: Maniesh Paul Speaks Up Against Trolling Of Bollywood Celebs Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
