Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Donated To PM-Cares Fund

After the outbreak of COVID-19, several Bollywood celebs have come forward to provide a helping hand for those on the frontlines, and also for daily wage workers who are affected by the lockdown. Recently, a lot of celebrities donated a huge amount to the PM-CARES fund. The workers who are dependent on daily wages have been affected majorly due to the shutdown of several industries. To know which celebrities have helped with their contribution, continue reading.

Also Read: FWICE Releases Statement On Assistance To Bollywood's Daily Wage Workers; Package Coming

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar poured out his heart as well as his help to support the nation in this time of need. The actor contributed ₹25 Crores for the well-being of the country. Akshay has contributed a large amount to help keep daily wage workers afloat.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Bhushan Kumar

The Managing director of T-Series has also contributed to the fund. He took Twitter to announce that he donated ₹1 Crore in the hour of need.

In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HbIuOKWL0C — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif: Celebs And Their Doppelgangers In Bollywood

Varun Dhawan

The Kalank actor Varun Dhawan contributed ₹30 lakhs to the PM Care fund. He wrote on Twitter that we will overcome this.

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Kartik Aryan

After the video of Kartik went viral related to staying home during this hard time, he is again in the headlines for supporting the cause and for contributing ₹1 crore to the PM-Cares fund.

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

Also Read: Work From Home Fashion Tips And Inspiration To Take From Bollywood Celebrities

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma also shared and contributed ₹50 lakhs to the PM Fund. He has also been spreading awareness about social distancing. His social media handle can be seen with such pictures and videos of him spreading awareness about social distancing.

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao took twitter to make public that has contributed for the fun. Check out the tweet below.

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has tweeted that she and her husband, captain of Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli are pledging to contribute to PM fund and the Chief Minister’s fund.

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda also took Twitter to announce that he is contributing and providing the support though the actor has not disclosed the amount he contributed. Randeep Hooda said that every penny counts in a time this.

I did my best to support the nation with a contribution towards PM-CARES Fund.

Would urge my fellow citizens by pitching in so that we can together #BeatCOVID19 ! Every penny counts 🙏@narendramodi @PMOIndia #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/e763XwUkDz — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 30, 2020

Also Read: Maniesh Paul Speaks Up Against Trolling Of Bollywood Celebs Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.