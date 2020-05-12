When Akshay Kumar Opened Up About How He Deals With Negative Emotions

Akshay Kumar is one of the most iconic Bollywood actors of all times. Akshay Kumar's movies that remain widely popular include Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, Aitraaz, Rowdy Rathore, Padman, Mission Mangal, Gabbar Is Back, Rustum, Khiladi, Airlift, Andaaz, Housefull, Good Newwz, Kesari, and many more. Kumar, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, spoke about his life struggles and what he did when he felt low. With that said now, read more about what Akshay Kumar does when he feels low.

How Akshay Kumar dealt with various negative thoughts and emotions

Akshay Kumar, in spite of having many hit releases, also has had his fair share of flops. Akshay unveiled his thoughts on failures and feeling low at times. Kumar also revealed his secret way of getting rid of negative and low feelings.

The actor elaborated on him visiting his house when feeling low, looking at his cars and bikes, looking at his office, and feeling privileged. Kumar revealed how he would speak to himself and think of how kind God has been to him. He felt that it would be selfish of him to feel low in spite of having most luxuries others can only dream of. Kumar also felt that he had no right to feel low as there are so many people out there who are struggling.

Akshay will next be seen in Laxmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani.

