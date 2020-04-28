From Akshay Kumar's Heartwarming Video To Irrfan Khan's Health Update, Today's Stories

Today, on April 28, 2020, several celebs were in the spotlight for varying reasons. Akshay Kumar was in the news for sharing a heartwarming song for the deaf and mute, while Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU. Here are some of today's top entertainment stories.

Akshay Kumar Shares 'Teri Mitti Tribute' Song For Deaf and Mute

In the above post, a netizen explained the lyrics of Teri Mitti to the deaf and the mute via sign language. When Akshay Kumar found this heartwarming video, he shared it on his own page and thanked the woman who made it. Akshay Kumar also claimed that her video brought out the sentiment of his song in a beautiful way.

Thank you so much for making and sharing this, brought out the sentiments in such a beautiful way ♥️ https://t.co/4yf4EOLA3u — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2020

Armaan Malik Tweets About Being an 'Over-perfectionist'

It’s been really hard to accept this particular fact but I am slowly realising that being an over-perfectionist is extremely harmful for one’s health. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 28, 2020

Armaan Malik recently shared the above tweet on his social media. Many of his fans empathised with his situation and agreed with him. Here is what Armaan Malik's fans had to say about mental health and being an 'Over-perfectionist'.

Mental health comes first after physic, it matters a lot. Don't let anything take it down! Sometimes being an imperfect just better, then to be perfect for the next chapter probably. — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) April 28, 2020

That's true. Perfection is hard to achieve and striving for it always comes with some cost. It is good to raise ones standards but at the same time, trying to be perfect all the time is just impossible. — Music Lover (@YogiataMalhotr1) April 28, 2020

Irrfan Khan Admitted To The ICU

Irrfan Khan was recently admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Giving an official statement, Irrfan Khan's spokesperson stated that the actor was in the ICU due to a colon infection. The spokesperson added that he would keep Irrfan Khan's fans updated about his health.

Chris Hemsworth and his brother, Liam, plan to do a movie together

According to recent reports, Chris Hemsworth and his brother, Liam are planning to star together in a film. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Liam Hemsworth stated that he and his brother were looking forward to doing a film together this year and it was likely going to be a big action-comedy thing. Liam also confessed that his big brother, Chris Hemsworth, had always been a major source of inspiration for him.

No one knows why Henry Cavill is trending on Twitter

Henry Cavill, most known for playing Superman and The Witcher, is currently trending on Twitter. However, Henry Cavill is trending for no apparent reason. Fans are wondering why Henry Cavill is randomly trending on the platform and many have come up with their own amusing theories.

#HenryCavill is trending, which I assume is for his quarantine baking practices. To which I say, Sunday dinner is at 6pm and he is 100% invited. pic.twitter.com/4v9FvEkFRm — Lauren Carroll (@LC_tweets_) April 27, 2020

Henry Cavill is trending, for no apparent reason.



I wonder if that guy should be leading an action movie franchise somewhere...#Superman pic.twitter.com/cx0Ymt8vZT — Days Without A Superman Movie (@NoSupermanMovie) April 26, 2020

Henry Cavil is trending solely for being Henry Cavill, and that’s the most Henry Cavill thing ever. pic.twitter.com/UXBG2KgkHH — Sara (@LelainaPrz) April 27, 2020

