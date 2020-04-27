From Akshay Kumar's Donation To The Russo Brothers' 'live Party', Today's Top Stories

Several celebs took to social media interact with their fans during the COVID-19 lockdown. While Akshay Kumar donated to Mumbai Police Foundation, the Russo Brothers hosted an Avengers: Endgame live stream party. Here are the top entertainment stories for April 27, 2020.

Akshay Kumar Donates To Mumbai Police Foundation

I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mgJyxCdbOP pic.twitter.com/nDymEdeEtT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2020

The Mumbai police recently thanked Akshay Kumar for his generous donation of ₹2 Crores to their COVID-19 foundation. Akshay Kumar shared the above post in response, saluting the police for bravely working during the pandemic. Moreover, he also mourned for those officers who passed away due to the virus.

Kabir Khan Says, '83 Made For 'big-screen' Experience

Speaking to a news agency, director of '83, Kabir Khan, quashed all rumours that claimed that the film was going to be released on digital platforms. In the interview, Kabir Khan clarified that '83 was made for theatres and that there were no plans to release the film on a streaming platform. Kabir Khan added that he might consider releasing '83 on digital after a few months, only if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep theatres shut.

Harinder Sikka, the writer of Calling Sehmat, disappointed by film adaptation Raazi

[Harinder Sikka Twitter]

In the above post, Harinder Sikka revealed that he was disappointed by the film, Raazi, which was an adaptation of his book, Calling Sehmat. While he praised Alia Bhatt's acting, he called out the maker of Raazi and claimed that his story would have become folklore if not for the film. In a later post, he even called the filmmaker "immature" and "shortsighted".

Director turned out to be immature, short sighted & stubborn.

Not her fault. I made the mistake in selecting her. https://t.co/KujhG0vOVF — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) April 26, 2020

Dave Chappelle and Others Raise Over USD 100K for comedians struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Several popular comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings, and Bill Burr, have raised over $100K for struggling comics. The standup comedy industry has taken a huge blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which is why the well off members of the comedian community decided to work together to help those who were broke due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This money was raised during a live three-part podcast hosted by LA-based stand-up comedy venue 'The Comedy Store'.

Russo Brothers will host a one-year anniversary party for Avengers: Endgame

The Russo Brothers recently shared the above post where they asked their fans to watch Avengers: Endgame alongside them. This live stream is a "1 year anniversary" party for Avengers: Endgame. The Russo Brothers added that they would be live-tweeting for the entire run of the film and that they would be live on Instagram for the first hour.

