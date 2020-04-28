Akshay Kumar's Posts That Reflect His Bond With His Co-stars; See Pics

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest-paid stars, is known to be quite active on social media. The Khiladi of Bollywood enjoys 39.3 million followers on Instagram. Scrolling down his feed, one can see Akshay Kumar's photos and videos with many of his co-stars throughout his acting career. Having said that, check out Akshay Kumar's Instagram posts with his co-stars that reflects his bond with them.

Akshay's posts with Sooryavanshi's cast

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. He has shared several pictures with the cast of the action-drama. In one picture, you can see the entire cast. Check out Akshay Kumar's posts with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

Akshay's pictures with Atrangi Re's co-stars

Akshay Kumar recently made an official announcement of his next flick, Atrangi Re. He shared a series of pictures with his co-stars, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Take a look at the adorable pictures of Atrangi Re's cast.

Instagram posts from Good Newwz's set

Akshay Kumar's comeback with Kareena Kapoor Khan was a massive hit. During Good Newwz's promotion, the Bollywood superstar shared a couple of BTS and stills with his co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Check out Akshay Kumar's photos.

