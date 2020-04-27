Akshay Kumar's Friendship With Suniel Shetty And Other Bollywood Superstars

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Kumar is also known to have a lot of friends in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar's strong friendship with Suniel Shetty is known to all but he also has many other celebs as best buddies. With all that said now, here are photos of Akshay Kumar with several other friends of his from Bollywood. Check them out:

Akshay Kumar's friends in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's friendship with two major Bollywood celebs is very famous. Akshay's friendship with Suniel Shetty is widely popular among fans. Akshay is also great pals with John Abraham. He has worked with both John and Suniel in separate films. Akshay and John's lead pair in the film Desi Boyz won the hearts of many young fans.

Akshay Kumar also happens to have a great bond with superstars Rajnikanth and Salman Khan. Akshay Kumar and Salman, despite never having worked together, shared a great bond on the sets of Bigg Boss. Akshay and Rajnikanth worked on a film together. The film was titled 2.0. The film made several headlines back in 2018. The movie also starred Amy Jackson. Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, and Kalabhavan Shajohn among others.

