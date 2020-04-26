Akshay Kumar's Wife Twinkle Khanna's Adorable Pictures With Her Family

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna is one of the most talented writers in India. Her books are often informative and witty in their narrative. Besides that, she is also a doting mother and a loving wife, evident from her social media posts. Some of her Instagram posts truly capture these moments of pure love with her family. Here are some of them.

Twinkle Khanna's adorable pictures with her family

Promotions

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were both seen together promoting a motor vehicle. The duo looked stunning in their casual outfits as they posed for the camera. Twinkle Khanna added that she had fallen several times before, prior to learning to drive the scooter. This mini throwback was much loved by fans.

Chess Time

While vacationing abroad, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took time out to click this wonderful picture. Akshay and his daughter can be seen playing a game of chess with huge pieces. Twinkle in the background simply looks on as Akshay tries to make his move on the chess field.

With Her Son

Twinkle Khanna in her caption mentioned that she was awestruck when her son insisted that they go to a museum together. The mother-son duo visited a Manga Museum and could be seen having a good time. They both clicked an amazing picture on the steps and looked wonderful in their semi matching outfits.

Sharing a drink

Twinkle Khanna in her caption wrote that she feels her glass is always half full when she is around Akshay Kumar. This was a subtle hint at the fact that their glasses had some drink in them. While Akshay’s glass was almost empty, Twinkle Khanna’s glass was quite filled up. The couple shared this cute moment and fans could not stop gushing on how cute they both looked together.

