Times When Akshay Kumar's Movies Clashed With Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan And Others

Bollywood releases over a hundred films every year. With so many movie releases every year, some of them tend to clash at the box office. Actor Akshay Kumar is known to have worked in over 2-3 movies every year and there have been several instances when his movies have clashed with some of his competitor's movies. Here's all the times when Akshay Kumar's films clashed with other actors' at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's competitors in Bollywood

John Abraham

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Sneak Peak Of The Books He Is Reading Amid Lockdown; See Here

Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Mangal and John Abraham's movie Batla House released on the same date in 2019. These two films released on August 15, 2019. Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal also starred actors Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu while John Abraham's Batla House starred Mrunal Thakur. Both the movies received an equal response from the critics, but Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal ruled over the box office.

Hrithik Roshan

Also Read: Armaan Malik Shares A Video Suggesting Ways To Fight Mental Health Issues Amid Lockdown

Akshay Kumar has faced competition at the box office with superstar Hrithik Roshan for their movies Rustom and Mohenjo Daro respectively. Both films released on August 12, 2016. Mohenjo Daro was a periodic drama film while Rustom was a crime thriller film. Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro received mixed reviews at the box office while Rustom was declared a superhit blockbuster film.

Salman Khan

Also Read: 'Thappad' To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On May 1, Announces Taapsee Pannu

Salman Khan's movie Kyon Ki.. starring Kareena Kapoor Khan released on November 4, 2004. Similarly, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham starred Garam Masala also released on the same day. These two films starring Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were directed by Priyadarshani, and were released on the same day. While Salman Khan's movie did not work well at the box office, Akshay Kumar's comedy film ruled.

Shah Rukh Khan

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' Movie Trivia Will Give You Insights About The Film

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan's movies Aitraaz and Veer Zara also clashed at the box office. Aitraaz starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra along with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Veer Zara starred Preity Zinta along with Shah Rukh Khan. Veer Zara was considered as a classic film for its storyline while Aitraaz received mixed reviews at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.