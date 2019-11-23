Akshay Kumar Might Be The First Bollywood Actor To Reach The ₹1000 Crore Mark In 2019

Akshay Kumar is known best for his knack of releasing some of the best hits in a year. Akshay has given some blockbusters in 2019 and is also ready to release some more movies next year. Akshay will be clashing with names like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The business earned by his movies at the box office might earn the actor some amazing historical records.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar: Dance Numbers Of The Kesari Actor That Are Much-loved

Akshay to reach ₹ 1000 Crores?

According to an article in a leading daily, Akshay will become the first Bollywood actor to reach the ₹ 1000 crore mark at the box office in 2019. His first movie, Kesari, was released in March 2019. The movie earned ₹ 203 Crores on the box office starts. This set up a great beginning for the year 2019 for Akshay. His next movie was Jagan Shakti-directed Mission Mangal. Mission Mangal earned a whopping ₹ 277 Crore at the Box Office. Mission Mangal was a movie based on the life of a group of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation and it also showed how India's first interplanetary expedition was planned and executed. With Kesari and Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar's total collection reached to ₹ 480 Crores.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Responds To Aamir Khan's 'Good Newwz' Review On Twitter And It's A Must-see

Akshay Kumar's next movie was the multi-starrer Housefull 4. The movie's star cast included Akshay alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. Housefull 4 is also doing good business at the box office. The movie has earned ₹ 290 Crores in 25 days. Akshay Kumar's total has come up to ₹ 770 Crores, and might also increase.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy's Fangirl Moment With Akshay Kumar: 'Couldn't Smile For First Scene In Gold'

Kumar is next appearing in the movie Good Newwz. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Akshay. The site Box Office India's latest report has speculated that Akshay Kumar's total collection for 2019 might reach ₹ 1000 Crores. The report has claimed that if Good Newwz manages to reach the collection amount of ₹ 225 Crores, the actor would create history. Before Akshay, Salman has reached a total of ₹ 970 crores in 2016. This was owing to two of his movies namely Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar: Things The Actor Does To Stay Fit And Maintain His Physique

Here is the trailer of the movie Good Newwz:

ALSO READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Shares A Fun Pic With Kareena But Its Caption Is The True Winner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.