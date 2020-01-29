When Deepika Padukone Reminded Us Of Anne Hathaway, Check Out THESE Pictures

Deepika Padukone recently revealed that she would be co-starring with Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor for her upcoming remake of The Intern. The movie will release in 2021 and is the official adaptation of the original Hollywood movie that released in 2015. The Bollywood adaptation will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone. It would be interesting to see Deepika portraying the role of Anne Hathway in the 2021 release. Here is a style comparison on both the leading ladies.

Deepika Padukone and Anne Hathaway in red outfits

Deepika Padukone can be seen in a bright red bodycon dress in her post. Anne Hathway, on the other hand, chose to dress up in a hot red strapless gown for her 2018 Oscars appearance. Both the divas looked their best in these bright red outfits which they paired perfectly with hot red lipstick and minimal accessories.

ALSO READ| Diet Sabya Compares Deepika Padukone's Sequined Saree To Kajol's; Who Aced The Look?

Anne Hathaway and Deepika Padukone's photos in black

Deepika Padukone and Anne Hathaway channelling their inner boss lady through these black outfits.

ALSO READ| After Mischievous Pic, Another Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'Ram-Leela' Moment Surfaces

Anne Hathaway and Deepika Padukone's style in white

Deepika Padukone and Anne Hathaway look nothing less than an angel in these white outfits

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next; Will Adapt 'The Intern' With Rishi Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and her connection with Anne Hathway

Deepika Padukone shared an Instagram post regarding her next production venture, The Intern. The original 2015 movie of starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

ALSO READ| 'Haircut Makes Sense Now': Fans Exclaim As Deepika Padukone Steps In Anne Hathaway's Shoes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.