Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Rare Photo Of 'Yeh Dillagi' Co-stars Saif, Kajol And Akshay

In the year 1994, Kajol featured in a romantic drama film titled Yeh Dillagi which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film is still remembered for its iconic songs Ole Ole and Hothon Pe Bas. The film showcased a love triangle wherein the two brothers played by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan fall for the same girl (essayed by Kajol). Yeh Dillagi performed well at the box-office and turned out to be a hit. Recently, a rare picture of the trio surfaced on the internet. Take a look:

A rare picture of Kajol-Saif-Akshay in one frame

The picture that is doing rounds on social media platforms sees Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, posing for the camera. The trio is looking stunning in the frame. Both Saif and Akshay can be seen in a formal black suit, while Kajol is seen in a western outfit. Saif and Akshay have their hands placed on Kajol’s shoulders as they strike a pose. Reminiscing about the iconic characters played by the trio in the Yeh Dillagi, the post is slowly getting viral on social media.

About the film Yeh Dillagi

Yeh Dillagi is the only Bollywood film in which Kajol was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was highly successful at the box office. Kajol played the role of a fun-loving and bubbly woman, Sapna, who is the daughter of a chauffer. She leaves her small town to pursue a career in modelling and become rich. Vijay (played by Akshay Kumar) and Vicky (portrayed by Saif Ali Khan) fall in love with her, and the twist is that she is the daughter of their family driver. The story plot of Yeh Dillagi was inspired by an English film titled Sabrina. Kajol’s role in this romantic film garnered her loads of praise. This Naresh Malhotra directorial had its theatrical release in Canada as well.

On the professional front

On the work front, Kajol has last seen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn and was praised for her role. Currently, the actor has no upcoming movies scheduled. However, fans of Kajol have been eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is next going to be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police, which is a comedy horror. The movie is all set to release around August 2020. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz. The actor will next be seen in many films, including Laxxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Sooryavanshi.

