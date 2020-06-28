Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' among 7 movies to hit OTT platform? Video surfaces online

It seems producers are no longer waiting for normalcy to return to screen their films in the theatres. After Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dil Bechara, more films are gearing up for release Over-The-Top. As per reports, Akshay Kumar’s Lammmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull are being readied for premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

While the official confirmation is awaited, an announcement on Sunday set speculation abuzz. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were set to be live for an interaction with Disney+Hotstar President on Monday. The announcement is expected to be about the announement of the release of the films.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online, that almost confirms that the seven films were indeed going to be showcased on the platform. The video is from Disney+Hotstar itself and features some of the unreleased first looks of the films. This also included Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, that has already been announced, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Lemmu’s Lootcase.

However, the video is not avaitable on any of the official platforms of the company, but almost confirms the release of ‘7 blockbusters’ over the course of three months, to make it a ‘first day, first show ki home delivery.’ However, none of these films feature Varun Dhawan who is also a part of the event tomorrow.

These 7 films are going to release on #Hotstar within next months. And they are calling these films blockbusters before the release only. pic.twitter.com/Fb4VxSzgNw — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) June 28, 2020

Reports of Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj: The Pride of India hitting an OTT platform have been doing the rounds since the start of the lockdown, with fans expressing their displeasure and demanding that the film only releases in theatres.

Till now, Gulabo Sitabo is the only major Bollywood to release OTT, while Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal also has been released. Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum is hitting OTT on July 3.

