Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Naam Shabana' Is The First Spin-off In Hindi Cinema & Other Trivia

Naam Shabana is a 2017 action-thriller film helmed by Shivam Nair. The movie was jointly produced by Aruna Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey. The movie was a prequel to the 2015 movie Baby which also starred Taapsee Pannu. Along with Taapsee Pannu, the movie starred Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. Naam Shabana actually provides the back-story of the intelligence agent Shabana and how she becomes a spy.

Akshay Kumar plays an extended cameo appearance in the film Naam Shabana where he reprises the role of Ajay Rajput while Taapsee plays the titular character. Read on to know some interesting details about the Akshay Kumar starrer movie.

Akshay Kumar starrer Naam Shabana movie trivia

Reportedly, the film Naam Shabana is said to be the first spin-off movie ever seen in the Hindi cinema.

Taapsee Pannu apparently learnt mixed martial arts and Aikido for her role in Naam Shabana.

Producer Neeraj Pandey actually took guidance from a real-life full-time consultant, who was an ex-intelligence officer.so as to aid to Pannu's character in the film.

Baby actors Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Murli Sharma and Madhurima Tul reprised their roles for the movie Naam Shabana as well.

One can also find an instance where the cast of Naam Shabana, actor Manoj Bajpai asks Danny Denzongpa about the mission named Baby. The movie Baby is actually a sequel to Naam Shabana however it released in 2015.

Naam Shabana shows how Taapsee's character from Baby learns all her skills at the national defence of India.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who works in the Malayalam language film industry aka Mollywood plays a negative character in a Hindi film for the first time. It was the actor's third appearance in a Hindi movie as of 2017.

The song Zooby Zooby from the 80s movie Dance Dance was recreated in Naam Shabana. However, the song is actually a clear plagiarised version of the song Brother Louie by German pop group called Modern Talking.

The movie's action stunts were said to be directed by French stuntman named Cyril Raffaelli.

The Akshay Kumar starrer film is said ti be made on a budget of 15 Crores. However, the film instantly collected 16 Crores on its first weekend.

