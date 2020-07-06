Akshay Kumar Hails Centre's 'progressive' Move To Induct Transgenders In Forces

In a major development in the favour of the transgender community of India, the Indian Government recently decided to induct members of the transgender community in the country's elite paramilitary forces. Reacting to the news, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to laud the Government’s decision and called the move ‘progressive and brilliant’. Adding to the same, Akshay Kumar wrote that the rest of the occupations in the country should follow suit initiated by the Indian Government. Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor:

Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit. https://t.co/r7tEWFR7JD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2020

The actor reposted a tweet shared by the IPS officer and IG of Chhattisgarh Police, Dipanshu Kabra. In his tweet, Kabra mentioned that BSF India, CRPF India, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sahastra Seema Bal informed the Home Minister’s office about making its force compatible with the new recruits. If the reports are to be believed, the institutions will recruit transgender to the Officer Cadre Posts of Assistant Commandments. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought suggestions and comments from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on the matter and is working on the proposal to commission the "third gender" as officers in the paramilitary forces.

On the work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bachchan Pandey, which is the remake of the South Indian hit film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around the life of a villager who battles his fiancée’s father to protect his family. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie promises to deliver Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar, making the film watch-worthy.

Reportedly the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming sequel Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film follows the adventures of an Indian policeman. Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is all set for a Christmas 2020 release. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie also stars Virendra Saxena and Varsha Bollamma in prominent roles.

