Bell Bottom Cast & Crew To Be Given Wrist Watches On Set To Monitor Blood And Oxygen Level

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be heading to the United Kingdom to commence the filming for his upcoming film Bellbottom with the entire team. The actor also reportedly revealed during an interview with a news portal that the makers have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the cast and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest reports, besides medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house will also make it mandatory for the cast and crew to wear a wristwatch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels, and pulse.

Precautionary measures to be adopted by BellBottom team

As per reports, a centralized dashboard will record the parameters of the entire unit and keep a check for any changes in readings. Jackky Bhagnani who is bankrolling the project felt the need to keep a track of everyone’s health on the sets. This is the reason why a lot of emphases has been given to safety precautions. "From a doctor on the set at all times to keeping the entire set disinfected at all times, safety first' is our mantra. It's a challenge but it makes 'Bellbottom' even more special for all of us," Bhagnani said in the PTI report.

In a previous interview, Akshay Kumar reportedly revealed that the new normal has made them realize a different way of working that none could have imagined. He also said that as much as he is happy to be back on sets, it's also important for him and the team to take care of everything around them. The actor also added that the production company, Pooja Entertainment, has developed a safety plan for the shooting schedule abroad. He also hopes these steps will help them achieve a smooth and secure shoot. According to reports, the production house will charter a flight to fly the entire medical facility unit. Meanwhile, BellBottom is a retro-drama set in the 1980s, written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh is about India’s forgotten heroes. Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani are also part of "Bellbottom" which is set to release on April 2, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

