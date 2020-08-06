Ram Mandir Billboard At New York's Times Square Thrills Akshay Kumar; Here's What He Said

New York's Times Square billboard on Wednesday boasted of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at Ayodhya on August 5. A commendable feat and a proud moment for India, the pictures of the billboard with Lord Ram and the 3D visual of the proposed Ram Mandir went viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted to a post and expressed joy as he shared the picture with the words, "Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram."

The groundbreaking ceremony was not only celebrated across different Indian states but the observance of the historic event also reached the United States. As per reports, the billboard image featuring Lord Ram was part of the Bhoomi Pujan celebrations planned by the Hindu-American diaspora in New York City.

New York’s iconic Times Square lit up with the display at 10 am and continued till 10 pm. As per reports, the digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway is said to be the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity. Furthermore, multiple billboards and trucks have been leased on Times Square that are being used to beam the word’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ along with the images of the temple.

