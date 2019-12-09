The Debate
Good Newwz Latest Track Maana Dil Is Out, Netizens Appreciate The New Tune & Emotions

Bollywood News

The makers of Good Newwz have dropped a new song from the movie. The song is named as Maana Dil. See how netizens reacted to this song. Continue reading.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
good newwz

After an overwhelming response to the trailer of the movie Good Newwz as well as the song Sauda Khara Khara, the makers have released a new song today. The name of the song is Maana Di. The song is a beautiful composition sung in the voice of B Praak and the soulful music is given by Tanishk Bagchi. This song is not a party number like Sauda, and has a soothing composition. Many viewers commented to the song stating that Maana Dil song that this song for those who have been hurt in love. Netizens have reacted to this song. While some netizens appreciated the song and the music, and others liked the emotions portrayed by the actors. 

Here is how netizens reacted to the song

Watch the song here 

Published:
