Good Newwz Latest Track Maana Dil Is Out, Netizens Appreciate The New Tune & Emotions

After an overwhelming response to the trailer of the movie Good Newwz as well as the song Sauda Khara Khara, the makers have released a new song today. The name of the song is Maana Di. The song is a beautiful composition sung in the voice of B Praak and the soulful music is given by Tanishk Bagchi. This song is not a party number like Sauda, and has a soothing composition. Many viewers commented to the song stating that Maana Dil song that this song for those who have been hurt in love. Netizens have reacted to this song. While some netizens appreciated the song and the music, and others liked the emotions portrayed by the actors.

Here is how netizens reacted to the song

They both @akshaykumar & @BPraak fulfilled our expectations & once again vibrate our strings of heart💔 with #MaanaDil :)..a best from #GoodNewwz album , & one of the best of this year!!.. shows an emotional story of this movie!!..we are blessed with #Bpraak voice😊👏!! — Harsh darshan mehta (@hd4157) December 9, 2019

#MaanaDil is just too emotional😢

Heart Touching Lyrics & Soulful Voice ♥@akshaykumar "I Have Watched The Film & The Last 20 mins Are Very Emotional. Touches your heart"#GoodNewwz Must be a emotional FAMILY DRAMA FILM as well 🥺

Hell E-X-C-I-T-E-D❤ pic.twitter.com/KZ4zKkPsKF — Mumin (@ImMumin) December 9, 2019

#MaanaDil Is So Damn Emotional, Sad And Heart Touching Song ❤ @akshaykumar Sir As Varun Batra Once Again Stealing The Show 😚

He always Nailed The Emotional Scenes 😟

Can't Wait For #GoodNewwz Anymore Now



Watch The Song Here https://t.co/ogGKJ9SG2s pic.twitter.com/5kvRD0EX4J — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) December 9, 2019

Watch the song here

