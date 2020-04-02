Akshay Kumar's Wild Outfit In Unseen Pics From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Amuses Fans

Before Rohit Shetty, it was superstar Akshay Kumar who was the iconic host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Akshay Kumar hosted the first two seasons of the massively popular show and later returned to host Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 as well. Even to this day, Akshay Kumar is considered to be one of the best hosts for the show. Recently, a renowned celebrity photographer shared an unseen photo of Akshay Kumar with wife, Twinkle Khanna, on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, fans were more interested in Akshay Kumar's outfit and many started to bicker about his fashion sense.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's throwback pic amuses fans

Above is the photo that was shared online by a popular celebrity photographer. In the picture, Akshay Kumar posed for the camera alongside his wife, Twinkle Khanna. However, fans were not interested in the photo itself. Instead, most fans were amused by Akshay Kumar's outfit. In the photo, Twinkle Khanna wore a stylish black dress while Akshay Kumar donned a full sleeve t-shirt designed with leopard skin patterns.

After the photo was shared online, fans quickly started to share jokes about Akshay Kumar's strange dressing sense. Soon, the comments section of the post was full of fans bickering about Akshay Kumar's 'fashion inspiration'. Check out some of the amusing comments that were shared by fans in the comments section fo the post.

[Images taken from Viral Bhayani Instagram]

Akshay Kumar was all set to return to the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Unfortunately, the film was pushed back indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Akshay Kumar recently did his bit in the battle against coronavirus by donated a sum of ₹25 crores to the PM-CARES fund.

