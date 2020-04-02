The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Akshay Kumar's Funny Videos On Social Media That Had Fans Cracking Up

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar humourous part helps him as well as people around him in many ways. Most of the time he shared such funny videos on Instagram. Take a look.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the leading stars of Bollywood. He is known for his comedy and action films. Akshay's comic timing is impeccable and is also known to have a great sense of humour in real life. The Airlift actor also shares several videos on social media that show his lighter side, like pulling the leg of a co-actor of simply making face with funny expressions.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & Others Who Played Good Samaritans, Donated For COVID Relief

Here are some Akshay Kumar's funny Instagram videos

Akshay Kumar's movie Housefull 4 was released in 2019. Akshay shared a video in which he was shooting for the song Bala with Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. Akshay pulled a prank on Bobby Deol. The Khiladi actor captioned the video by writing "The Bala fever has also caught onto these two shaitans! @riteishd @iambobbydeol. Grab your tickets and join the fun. #Housefull4."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati': What To Expect From Her Next With Akshay Kumar?

Akshay’s latest film Good Newwz received a good response. The cast of the film has Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh who are acting in the video. Akshay posted a video with him and Kiara Advani pouting and winking at the camera, which looked quite funny. He captioned the video by writing, “Waiting to go for the #GoodNewwzTrailer launch and practicing our version of ‘Ankhiyon se goli maarein 🙊😂’ , while we wait for Bebo.’ #GoodNewwz coming soon!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Most Memorable Moments From His Interviews With Anupama Chopra

Akshay also has a lot of fun on the sets of his films. A video is shared by him in which Katrina Kaif is sweeping the floor on the set of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi got a lot of laughs from his followers. The Holiday actor captioned the video teasing his co-star Katrina Kaif by writing, “Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Philanthropic Work Over The Years Proves He's A Man With A Golden Heart

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK