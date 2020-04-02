Akshay Kumar's Funny Videos On Social Media That Had Fans Cracking Up

Akshay Kumar is one of the leading stars of Bollywood. He is known for his comedy and action films. Akshay's comic timing is impeccable and is also known to have a great sense of humour in real life. The Airlift actor also shares several videos on social media that show his lighter side, like pulling the leg of a co-actor of simply making face with funny expressions.

Here are some Akshay Kumar's funny Instagram videos

Akshay Kumar's movie Housefull 4 was released in 2019. Akshay shared a video in which he was shooting for the song Bala with Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. Akshay pulled a prank on Bobby Deol. The Khiladi actor captioned the video by writing "The Bala fever has also caught onto these two shaitans! @riteishd @iambobbydeol. Grab your tickets and join the fun. #Housefull4."

Akshay’s latest film Good Newwz received a good response. The cast of the film has Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh who are acting in the video. Akshay posted a video with him and Kiara Advani pouting and winking at the camera, which looked quite funny. He captioned the video by writing, “Waiting to go for the #GoodNewwzTrailer launch and practicing our version of ‘Ankhiyon se goli maarein 🙊😂’ , while we wait for Bebo.’ #GoodNewwz coming soon!"

Akshay also has a lot of fun on the sets of his films. A video is shared by him in which Katrina Kaif is sweeping the floor on the set of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi got a lot of laughs from his followers. The Holiday actor captioned the video teasing his co-star Katrina Kaif by writing, “Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi.

