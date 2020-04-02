Blast From The Past! Akshay Kumar's Uber-cool Hairstyles From The 90s

Akshay is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. The actor began his career in the year 1987 with the film Aaj where he played the role of a karate instructor. Akshay Kumar then went on to star in several films making him the heartthrob of Bollywood.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar is known to be a trendsetter. The actor has a great taste in style and knows how to pull off his uber-cool looks and outfits with complete style. Apart from his outfits, Akshay Kumar has also experimented with different hairstyles in movies that have given him a new look altogether. Here’s taking a look at Akshay Kumar hairstyles from the 90s.

Akshay Kumar hairstyles from the 90s

It is very evident in these pictures that Akshay Kumar had a good set of hair. In the picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen having a wavy messy hairstyle. He can also be seen giving a candid pose wearing an orangey striped shirt. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Akshay Kumar Seems To Be Favourite For Internet Memes, Check Out Some Popular Ones

In this picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen donning a well gelled middle parting hairdo. He can also be seen sporting a dark coloured shirt and pant with a grey tie and cream coloured suspenders. He can also be seen holding a coat in his hand. Check out the picture below.

In this picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen having a messy fringy hairdo. He can be seen posing alongside his wife Twinkle Khanna wearing an all-white kurta pyjama. Check out the picture below.

Also read | April Fool's Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Are Bollywood's Biggest Pranksters

In this picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen donning a fringy hairdo. He can be seen posing alongside young Ranveer Singh wearing a yellow kurta and black pant. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati': What To Expect From Her Next With Akshay Kumar?

Also read | Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & Others Who Played Good Samaritans, Donated For COVID Relief

Image courtesy: Pinterest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.