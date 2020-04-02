The Debate
Blast From The Past! Akshay Kumar's Uber-cool Hairstyles From The 90s

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar is known to be a trendsetter as he has a great taste in style. Here’s taking a look at Akshay Kumar hairstyles from the 90s. Read here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

Akshay is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. The actor began his career in the year 1987 with the film Aaj where he played the role of a karate instructor. Akshay Kumar then went on to star in several films making him the heartthrob of Bollywood.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar is known to be a trendsetter. The actor has a great taste in style and knows how to pull off his uber-cool looks and outfits with complete style. Apart from his outfits, Akshay Kumar has also experimented with different hairstyles in movies that have given him a new look altogether. Here’s taking a look at Akshay Kumar hairstyles from the 90s.

Akshay Kumar hairstyles from the 90s

It is very evident in these pictures that Akshay Kumar had a good set of hair. In the picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen having a wavy messy hairstyle. He can also be seen giving a candid pose wearing an orangey striped shirt. Check out the picture below.

Akshay Kumar's movies Akshay kumar's photos Main Khiladi Tu Anari Dil toh pagal hai

In this picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen donning a well gelled middle parting hairdo. He can also be seen sporting a dark coloured shirt and pant with a grey tie and cream coloured suspenders. He can also be seen holding a coat in his hand. Check out the picture below.

Akshay Kumar's movies Akshay kumar's photos Main Khiladi Tu Anari Dil toh pagal hai

In this picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen having a messy fringy hairdo. He can be seen posing alongside his wife Twinkle Khanna wearing an all-white kurta pyjama. Check out the picture below.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

In this picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen donning a fringy hairdo. He can be seen posing alongside young Ranveer Singh wearing a yellow kurta and black pant. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Image courtesy: Pinterest

 

 

First Published:
