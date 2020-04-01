Akshay Kumar Seems To Be Favourite For Internet Memes, Check Out Some Popular Ones

Akshay Kumar has been in trend for many reasons. Be it his movies, stunts or his social work, the actor is always in headlines. But over the past years, Akshay has become popular for memes made on his scenes from different movies. He is even called as “meme king” by many on the internet. Check out some of his well-known memes.

Akshay Kumar's popular memes

Akshay Kumar plays Vikram Bajaj in the 2001 released Ajnabee. In a scene, Vikram tells Raj Malhotra (Bobby Doel) to swap their wives for the night. Akshay’s hand gesture in it was turned into a meme and started trending on the internet, even after more than a decade of its release.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi stars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead. A few scenes of Akshay was turned into memes. This includes when he says “jali na, jali na” to Salman.

Bhagam Bhag and Welcome are among the most meme material movies on the internet. Akshay Kumar’s several scenes from both the films were made into memes. Just his expression in a scene from Bhagam Bhag caught many eyes while dialogues from Welcome made people burst out of laughter.

Phir Hera Pheri is ever trending movie on the internet and one of the major reasons is memes made on it. Akshay Kumar as Raju not only tickled fans funny bones in the film, but also in memes made on him. There are numerous scenes of Akshay that turned into a hilarious meme and even the star himself shared it. Check out a few of them.

