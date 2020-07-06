Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Bell Bottom' To Commence Filming In UK In August

The much-awaited film Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar in the lead is set to go on floors next month in August. The film will commence its shooting schedule in the UK. Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar shared the exciting news on Instagram along with a group picture of the entire team. Bell Bottom will be the first Hindi film to commence shooting at an international destination after lockdown.

Bell Bottom filming commences in August

In the picture, the entire team including Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Jackky bhagnani, Vani Kapoor, Akshay Kumar standing and posing with a car in the background. While captioning the post, Akshay wrote that he is looking forward to doing what he feels the team can do best. He mentioned that its time that they all get back to work as the filming of Bell Bottom commences from next month.

The highly anticipated film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is set to hit the screens on April 21, 2021. This will be Akshay Kumar's second project with producer Nikkhil Advani after their previous super hit film, Airlift.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s. While sharing his first look from the film last year, Akshay Kumar had claimed that Bell Bottom will be a “roller-coaster” ride. The film is expected to release by early 2021. This periodic drama will be directed by Ranjit Tiwary. The poster has Akshay donning a pastel brown blazer along with quirky sunglasses and big moustache and looks intriguing. Earlier, Akshay Kumar held a script reading session with the makers of Bell Bottom. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a picture of their video chat, adding that the meeting took place early at 6 am. Several others were also a part of this early morning meeting with Akshay Kumar. The producers of Bell Bottom, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani were all smiles in the picture. Additionally, Bell Bottom writers Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora were also present on the call with Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has quite a few films lined up for release in the coming months. The release of his mega-budget film Sooryavanshi has been stalled due to the pandemic and is expected to hit the theatres once the lockdown is lifted. His comedy-drama film Laxmmi Bomb will release on an OTT platform due to such unprecedented times. He will also be seen in a film based on the life of the great ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

