Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor Excited About Launch Of Anupam Kher's Autobiographical Play

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar shared his excitement on social media about the launch of his dear friend Anupam Kher’s autobiographical play. The play titled Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai is all set to release on the newly launched digital platform of the veteran actor. Apart from Akshay, Anil Kapoor also poured in his love for the same and explained his happiness of watching it live on stage.

Akshay Kumar & Anil Kapoor share excitement for Anupam Kher's play

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the play on his Twitter handle while narrating his eagerness to watch the play online. In the clip, Anupam can be seen addressing a houseful auditorium while narrating his journey in Bollywood and the iconic roles he portrayed in his career of 36 years in the industry. While captioning the post, Akshay extended his best wishes to his Baby co-actor. In the post, Akshay wrote that he is excited for the launch of the play on the website which is an artistic showcase of his values & life lessons. He also wrote about the challenges that Anupam went through which he has compiled and presented on his website.

Read: Anupam Kher Reveals He Was Suffering From Facial Paralysis While Doing Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Read: Anupam Kher Celebrates 39 Years In Entertainment Industry, Launches His Own Website

Very excited about the launch of my friend @AnupamPKher’s autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai on his digital platform https://t.co/D4JEzeFlk2, an artistic showcase of his values & life lessons of how people go through challenges & failures to achieve success!My best wishes🤗 pic.twitter.com/CNLLXxPozx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 7, 2020



Mr. India actor shared a smiling picture of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor on the micro-blogging site and considered himself fortunate enough to have watched the play on stage and also wrote how he was taken aback by the acting skills of the legendary actor. Anil wrote that the kind of love the play received initially, is only the beginning. At last, Anil expressed his eagerness to watch the play again on the website.

I was lucky enough to watch #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai on stage and was completely blown away by it and the love it received worldwide was only the beginning! Can’t wait to watch it again on your website @AnupamPKher All the best and luck for the #DigitalLaunch! pic.twitter.com/DxtofR2eLr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 7, 2020



Sometime back, Anupam shared exciting news on social media where he launched his own website www.theanupamkher.com to spread positivity in people's life. Apart from this, celebrations turned double for the actor as he completed 39 years in the entertainment industry.

The actor treated his fans with the teaser of his website while sharing the good news on his Twitter handle. The actor gave a glimpse of his website with a small video that showed the overall view of his newly launched website. The clip gives an overall view of his website including several categories describing the actor like his bio, awards, latest projects, books, gallery, plays performed by the actor, and many more. The video shows a segment that reads “came to Mumbai with dreams in my eyes.39 years later, they still continue.”

Read: Remember When Akshay Kumar Said That Mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia Is His Best Friend?

Read: Anil Kapoor's Awards List For His Exemplary Work In Cinema In A Career Spanning 4 Decades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.