Anil Kapoor's Awards List For His Exemplary Work In Cinema In A Career Spanning 4 Decades

Quick links:
Anil Kapoor is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor has been in the movie business for more than four decades, his fan base and popularity show no signs of slowing down. Since his debut with Hamare Tumhare in 1979, the evergreen star has played versatile roles throughout his glorious Bollywood career.
From comedy to negative roles, from action to romance, Anil Kapoor aptly knows how to impress audiences with his acting prowess. Throughout his successful career, Anil Kapoor has featured in more than 100 movies and has now become a household name. The actor had to face many setbacks to reach the stardom he is enjoying today. Not only nationally, but he is highly acclaimed for representing India globally. He has been the recipient of several honourable accolades, check out the list here:
ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Had To Retake A Slap Scene 17 Times; Read Details?
ALSO READ| 'Proud Of All 3 Of You': Anil Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Bhavesh Joshi' & 'Veere Di...'
ALSO READ| Basu Chatterjee’s Death: Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta Remember The Legendary Filmmaker
ALSO READ| Basu Chatterjee Death: Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker Hail Director, Recall Their Roles
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.