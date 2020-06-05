Anil Kapoor's Awards List For His Exemplary Work In Cinema In A Career Spanning 4 Decades

Anil Kapoor is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor has been in the movie business for more than four decades, his fan base and popularity show no signs of slowing down. Since his debut with Hamare Tumhare in 1979, the evergreen star has played versatile roles throughout his glorious Bollywood career.

From comedy to negative roles, from action to romance, Anil Kapoor aptly knows how to impress audiences with his acting prowess. Throughout his successful career, Anil Kapoor has featured in more than 100 movies and has now become a household name. The actor had to face many setbacks to reach the stardom he is enjoying today. Not only nationally, but he is highly acclaimed for representing India globally. He has been the recipient of several honourable accolades, check out the list here:

Filmfare Awards

1985 – Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Awards, Mashaal

1989 – Filmfare Best Actor Award, Tezaab

1993 – Filmfare Best Actor Award, Beta

1998 – Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor, Virasat

2000 – Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Awards, Taal

2016 – Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Awards, Dil Dhadakne Do

Screen Awards

1998 – Screen Award for Best Actor, Virasat

2009 – Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance, Slumdog Millionaire

International Indian Film Academy Awards

2000 – IIFA Best Comedian Award, Biwi No.1

2000 – IIFA Best Supporting Actor Award, Taal

2006 – IIFA Wall of Fame Award, For Anil Kapoor’s contribution to Bollywood

2010 – IFFA Award for outstanding achievement by an Indian Internationally

2016 – IIFA Best Supporting Actor Award, Dil Dhadakne Do

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Had To Retake A Slap Scene 17 Times; Read Details?

Zee Cine Awards

2000 – Zee Cine Award Best Actor in a Supporting role, Taal

2008 – Zee Cine Award for Best Film (Critics), Gandhi, My Father

2018 – Best Supporting Actor, Mubarakan

ALSO READ| 'Proud Of All 3 Of You': Anil Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Bhavesh Joshi' & 'Veere Di...'

Stardust Awards

2008 – Hottest Film Producer, Gandhi, My Father

2009 – Stardust Special Award for being the first mainstream Indian actor to take India to Hollywood and winning Global recognition.

2009 – Stardust Best Actor in a Negative Role, Tashan

2016 – Stardust Award for Best Supporting Actor, Dil Dhadakne Do

ALSO READ| Basu Chatterjee’s Death: Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta Remember The Legendary Filmmaker

Other Awards

2001 – National Film Award for Best Actor, Pukar

2008 – National Film Award for Special Jury Award, Gandhi, My Father

2001 – Bollywood Movie Award for Most Sensational Actor, Pukar

2001 –Sansui Award for Best Actor Jury, Pukar

ALSO READ| Basu Chatterjee Death: Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker Hail Director, Recall Their Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.