Last Updated:

Anil Kapoor's Awards List For His Exemplary Work In Cinema In A Career Spanning 4 Decades

Not only nationally, but Anil Kapoor is known for representing India globally. He has received awards throughout his career. Check out Anil's awards collection

Written By
Mamta Raut
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor has been in the movie business for more than four decades, his fan base and popularity show no signs of slowing down. Since his debut with Hamare Tumhare in 1979, the evergreen star has played versatile roles throughout his glorious Bollywood career.

From comedy to negative roles, from action to romance, Anil Kapoor aptly knows how to impress audiences with his acting prowess. Throughout his successful career, Anil Kapoor has featured in more than 100 movies and has now become a household name. The actor had to face many setbacks to reach the stardom he is enjoying today. Not only nationally, but he is highly acclaimed for representing India globally. He has been the recipient of several honourable accolades, check out the list here:

Filmfare Awards

  • 1985 – Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Awards, Mashaal
  • 1989 – Filmfare Best Actor Award, Tezaab
  • 1993 – Filmfare Best Actor Award, Beta
  • 1998 – Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor, Virasat
  • 2000 – Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Awards, Taal
  • 2016 – Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Awards, Dil Dhadakne Do

Screen Awards

  • 1998 – Screen Award for Best Actor, Virasat
  • 2009 – Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance, Slumdog Millionaire

International Indian Film Academy Awards

  • 2000 – IIFA Best Comedian Award, Biwi No.1
  • 2000 – IIFA Best Supporting Actor Award, Taal
  • 2006 – IIFA Wall of Fame Award, For Anil Kapoor’s contribution to Bollywood
  • 2010 – IFFA Award for outstanding achievement by an Indian Internationally
  • 2016 – IIFA Best Supporting Actor Award, Dil Dhadakne Do

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Had To Retake A Slap Scene 17 Times; Read Details?

Zee Cine Awards

  • 2000 – Zee Cine Award Best Actor in a Supporting role, Taal
  • 2008 – Zee Cine Award for Best Film (Critics), Gandhi, My Father
  • 2018 – Best Supporting Actor, Mubarakan

ALSO READ| 'Proud Of All 3 Of You': Anil Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Bhavesh Joshi' & 'Veere Di...'

Stardust Awards

  • 2008 – Hottest Film Producer, Gandhi, My Father
  • 2009 – Stardust Special Award for being the first mainstream Indian actor to take India to Hollywood and winning Global recognition.
  • 2009 – Stardust Best Actor in a Negative Role, Tashan
  • 2016 – Stardust Award for Best Supporting Actor, Dil Dhadakne Do

ALSO READ| Basu Chatterjee’s Death: Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta Remember The Legendary Filmmaker

Other Awards

  • 2001 – National Film Award for Best Actor, Pukar
  • 2008 – National Film Award for Special Jury Award, Gandhi, My Father
  • 2001 – Bollywood Movie Award for Most Sensational Actor, Pukar
  • 2001 –Sansui Award for Best Actor Jury, Pukar

ALSO READ| Basu Chatterjee Death: Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker Hail Director, Recall Their Roles

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all