"Akshay Kumar Is So Physically Fit It Was Fun For Me To Push Him A Bit," Says Grylls

Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls are all set to feature in one of the most popular shows, Into The Wild. Bear Grylls’ episode with Akshay Kumar will air on September 11, 2020 on the Discovery plus app and on September 14, 2020, in the Discovery Channel. Recently, Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls were seen together in Instagram Live along with actress Huma Qureshi where the actor duo showed up to promote their upcoming project while Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls shared their overall experience on the show, Into The Wild. Let’s take a look at the things Bear Grylls had to say about the Holiday actor.

Bear Grylls Praises Akshay Kumar on Instagram Live

They had a long conversation about their experience on the show. Bear Grylls humbly praised Akshay Kumar and acknowledged his humility and considered him a “fun guy with no ego”. Grylls added how the actor is so up for doing stuff, unlike other people who stop doing things out of their comfort zone after becoming super famous and becoming scared to look vulnerable. Other Indians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajnikanth have also featured on the same show and were immensely loved by the fans from all over the world and now fans are eagerly waiting to see Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls on the same journey. The actor's Instagram was filled with heart emojis from his fans who were waiting for the show to go on-air. Take a look:

Screenshot of Akshay Kumar's Instagram comments

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

On the career front, Akshay will be seen in the movie Bell Bottom opposite Vaani Kapoor. Huma Qureshi has reportedly been added to the cast recently and will have a pivotal role in the movie. The movie will be a spy thriller while Akshay said that the movie will be a “roller coaster” ride. It’s been directed by Ranjit Tiwari. Apart from this, other movies of Akshay Kumar that are expected to release next year and post that are namely Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj. The actor will be working with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the movie, Atrangi Re for the very first time.

