Akshay Kumar thanks fan clubs for making his b'day special, says '#BlessedGratefulThankul'

After receiving a ton of wishes from his friends and well-wishers on his birthday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media while extending his gratitude. In the video, the actor first apologized for being three days late for thanking his fans on social media for their wishes on his special day. Apart from this, the actor even thanked all his fan clubs across for celebrating the day in the best manner.

Akshay Kumar thanks his fan clubs in a video

Akshay Kumar shared the video on Twitter and said, “Firstly, I would like to apologize for thanking you all so late. As you all know that I am in Scotland shooting for my next and then my birthday also fell in between where I could actually spend time with my family. All my dear Akkians, I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Even during such harsh times, people have celebrated my birthday so nicely which just makes me so happy.”

Ek baat bolun, #DirectDilSe bolun thank you to all my Akkians 🙏🏻 #BlessedGratefulThankful pic.twitter.com/WUuuyNpd2D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2020

Adding, he said in the clip, “I was reading and going through some articles which say that some fan clubs distributed food to the people, there were some who planted trees, donated blood while there were some who even donated money on Bharat Ke Veer.” Apart from this, the actor also mentioned one of his fans, Ramesh who hails from Rajasthan. The Baby actor said that Ramesh ji has been roaming barefoot for several years. Akshay requested his fan to wear slippers and not roam barefoot especially in the wake of the ongoing deadly coronavirus pandemic. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that he wants to thank everyone and especially to all his Akkians for making his day so special and memorable with their beautiful gestures.

Meanwhile, Director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are all set to team up again for an upcoming comedy film after almost a decade. Reportedly, Akshay recently gave a nod to Priyadarshan's next project and is expected to be the producer instead of starring in the film. In an interaction with Mid-day, Priyadarshan recently revealed how elated he is about working with the actor after a decade. He also stated that the film will go on floors in July or August next year.

