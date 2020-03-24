The Debate
Akshay Kumar Annoyed At People Breaking The Lockdown, Shares A Serious Message; Watch

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar recently shared a video on his social media where he admonished those who were venturing out into the streets in spite of the coronavirus lockdown

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

Several people are still venturing out on the streets in spite of the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Akshay Kumar recently shared a video on social media where he revealed how enraged he was at the people breaking the lockdown. He shared a serious and important message with his fans and asked them to stay indoors, claiming that the lockdown was there for a reason.

Akshay Kumar enraged at those who break lockdown, asks fans not to be selfish 

Also Read | Times when Akshay Kumar spread awareness on social issues; Read

Above it is the video that Akshay Kumar shared on his official social media page. In the caption for the video, the Airlift actor wrote that he wanted to share his thoughts even if he sounded repetitive. He said that there was lockdown for a reason and asked his fans to not be selfish by going outside, as they would be putting the lives of others at risk.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar is a family man; here are adorable pictures and videos that prove it

In the video, Akshay Kumar reveals that he is enraged at the people who are going out on the street despite the lockdown. The actor states that after the Janta Curfew on Sunday, people have already started to get careless and are going out on walks. He then asks his fans to not venture out into the streets as that could be a risk factor for the spread of Coronavirus. The Kesari actor further tells his fans to stay at home and fight Coronavirus by being isolated and sanitized. 

Also Read | Randeep Hooda says he did not watch Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari', Here's why

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was set to feature in Rohit Shetty police universe film, Sooryavanshi. The film was supposed to release in March of 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed back indefinitely. 

Also Read | Did you know Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan are neighbours? Check details

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
