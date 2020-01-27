Akshay Kumar Won't Clash With Himself, Has Message For Meme-makers After Gesture For Aamir

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar is in the best phase of his career at the moment. The actor had a dream 2019, starting with Kesari, then getting his first Rs 200-crore hit with Mission Mangal, and later adding two more to the club with Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. After four hits last year, the Khiladi star was gearing up for a chock-a-block 2020, but it has now just lightened up to an extent.

Akshay was set for four releases again in 2020, but on Monday, this became three. Aamir Khan revealed that the Airlift star had obliged by shifting the release date of Bachchan Pandey, that was to clash with the Rang De Basanti star’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas. Subsequently, the new date announced for Bachchan Pandey was January 22, 2021.

The first question that might have come to Akshay’s fans might be, what about Bell Bottom that was to release on January 22, 2021? With multiple releases every year, was the 52-year-old finally going to clash with himself? The actor took to Twitter to clear the air.

The Hera Pheri star had a quirky way to announce the new release date of Bell Bottom. Akshay said he was aware about the memes about him ‘clashing with himself’, but said that January 22, 2021 was not going to be date when that would happen. He added that the new release date for Bell Bottom would be April 2, 2021.

Here’s the tweet:

Earlier in the day, Aamir had thanked Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for shifting the release date of Bachchan Pandey. Akshay also shared a new poster, along with the new release. Meanwhile, Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and the first retro-style look of Akshay had gone viral in November last year.

