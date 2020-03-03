When Ajay Devgn visited Kukke Subhramanyam Temple in Mangaluru; watch video

Ajay Devgn visited the Kukke Subhramanyam Temple in Mangaluru a few days ago. Though he made the visit on Saturday, pictures and videos from his visit have surfaced on his fan clubs recently.

Donning a moustache seemingly for his film Maidaan, the actor was dressed in a white and gold traditional attire for the visit. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star was not just snapped performing the rituals, but also interacting with the priests. A video from his visit also surfaced on the fan clubs.

Watch it here:

On Monday, Ajay was back in Mumbai, as he attended the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi. He reprises his famous Bajirao Singham character in the film, alongside Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, though this story is about Akshay Kumar’s Veer Sooryavanshi character, in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The trailer was hailed on social media and apart from praises from celebrities, sparked numerous memes.

Ajay, meanwhile, delivered the biggest hit of his career with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie has crossed the Rs 275-crore mark and is still running in the theatres. The film is mainly going strong in parts of Maharashtra, which has contributed major percentage of the collections.

The film is chasing the collections of Kabir Singh at the moment, that had earned around Rs 280 crore at the box office.

The Golmaal star has numerous other films in his kitty, like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Kaithi remake and RRR and even Golmaal Five might also begin soon.

