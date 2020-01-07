Akshay Kumar Movies Report Card: Good Newwz Vs Housefull 4 Box Office Collections

The latest release of Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz, is doing exceptionally well at the box-office. Trade pundits are quick to compare this phenomenal box-office success of the movie to Akshay's another super hit movie, Housefull 4, one of the latest franchise from the Housefull franchise.

However, it looks like Good Newwz is doing even better than Housefull 4 in terms of numbers. Let’s have a look at the box office collection of both the movies and compare them on which one was hype on Day 11.

Box office collection of Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz vs Housefull 4

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Good Newwz has collected about Rs 162.10 crore in India, while its overseas collection has risen to $8.3 million in 10 days. Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Housefull 4 Box Office collection: Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Housefull 4 raked in 30 crores on her second weekend, including Rs 8 crore on the second Friday. Housefull 4 on Day 11 saw the collection about Rs 160 crore in India. Housefull 4 also earned around $5.5 million on the international market (over Rs 35 crore), according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned over crore Rs 195, including collection from overseas in 10 days.

We see Good Newwz having a good run at the box office as compared to Houseful 4 on day 11. Good Newwz got a lot of attention because of its funny punch lines and unique story concept. The premise of the film is very new and fresh as the film speaks without talking about IVF, a topic that hasn't been much explored in Indian cinema.

