The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Akshay Kumar Movies Report Card: Good Newwz Vs Housefull 4 Box Office Collections

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. Here are box office collections of two of his two superhit movies and their comparison on Day 11.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

The latest release of Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz, is doing exceptionally well at the box-office. Trade pundits are quick to compare this phenomenal box-office success of the movie to Akshay's another super hit movie, Housefull 4, one of the latest franchise from the Housefull franchise.

However, it looks like Good Newwz is doing even better than Housefull 4 in terms of numbers. Let’s have a look at the box office collection of both the movies and compare them on which one was hype on Day 11.

Box office collection of Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz vs Housefull 4

 According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Good Newwz has collected about Rs 162.10 crore in India, while its overseas collection has risen to $8.3 million in 10 days. Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Read: Akshay Kumar Proud Of 'Good Newwz', Says The Audiences 'have Accepted Us With Open Hearts'

Housefull 4 Box Office collection: Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Housefull 4 raked in 30 crores on her second weekend, including Rs 8 crore on the second Friday. Housefull 4 on Day 11 saw the collection about Rs 160 crore in India. Housefull 4 also earned around $5.5 million on the international market (over Rs 35 crore), according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned over crore Rs 195, including collection from overseas in 10 days.

Read: 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: The Akshay-Kareena Starrer Earns Rs 136 Crore

We see Good Newwz having a good run at the box office as compared to Houseful 4 on day 11. Good Newwz got a lot of attention because of its funny punch lines and unique story concept. The premise of the film is very new and fresh as the film speaks without talking about IVF, a topic that hasn't been much explored in Indian cinema. 

Read: Akshay Kumar Reveals That Laxmmi Bomb Has Been The Toughest Role Of His Career So Far

Read: Akshay Kumar Unveils The Zumba Song From Good Newwz Which Is Making Fans Groove

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA SLAMS CENTRE
CONG ATTACKS AAP OVER AD SPENDING
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
MALANG TRAILER: MEMES GO VIRAL
DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN ON NCLEAR
PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE